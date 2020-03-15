Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,161. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

