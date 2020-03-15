Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $121.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

