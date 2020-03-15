Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

