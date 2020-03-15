Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

