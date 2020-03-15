Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $78.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,903 shares of company stock worth $5,128,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

