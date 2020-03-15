Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.83, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

