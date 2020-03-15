Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.