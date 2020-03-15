Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

