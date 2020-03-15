Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

BDX stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $216.09 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.