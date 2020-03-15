Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 313,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.