Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.