Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.91.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

