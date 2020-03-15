Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

