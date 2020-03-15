Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 641 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.07 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

