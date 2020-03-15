Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of GS opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

