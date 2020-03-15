Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.31.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

