Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

ELS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

