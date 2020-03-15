Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.63 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

CPCAY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.98.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

