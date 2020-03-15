Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,625 shares of company stock worth $793,513. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

