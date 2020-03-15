Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Trimmed by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $621.09 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $436.30 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.07 and a 200-day moving average of $577.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total value of $1,077,423.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

