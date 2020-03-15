Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 290 ($3.81).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Equiniti Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 263.67 ($3.47).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.52. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.70 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $627.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0001656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.