Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $3.00 on Friday. Envela has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

