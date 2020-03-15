Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $3.00 on Friday. Envela has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.53.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
