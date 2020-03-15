Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENSV stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

