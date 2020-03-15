EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of EnerSys worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ENS opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

