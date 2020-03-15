Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $50.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.