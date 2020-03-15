Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.