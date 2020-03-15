Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Shares of EW stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

