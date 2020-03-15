Edgeless (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,460.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC and Tidex. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $724,397.43 and $1,460.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.02241804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00195062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00040774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00029938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Bittrex, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

