Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $90.75 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

