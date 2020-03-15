Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

LON DOM opened at GBX 291.70 ($3.84) on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 104.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Insiders bought a total of 35,810 shares of company stock worth $11,052,580 in the last three months.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

