Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,211,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

