Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock worth $15,627,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.