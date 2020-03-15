Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Dividend And Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Dividend And Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DNI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Dividend And Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

