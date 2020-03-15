Dignity (LON:DTY) PT Lowered to GBX 300

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 545.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dignity has a 52 week low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 759.50 ($9.99).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dignity will post 7030.0006393 EPS for the current year.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

