DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

