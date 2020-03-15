Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lifted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

