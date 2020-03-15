Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €36.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.10.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

