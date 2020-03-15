Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €26.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

FRA:DPW opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.67. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

