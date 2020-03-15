Deutsche Bank Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,950

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.18) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,981.67 ($26.07).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY opened at GBX 1,386.50 ($18.24) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,849.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,050.56.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.