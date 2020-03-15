Deutsche Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €273.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.05 ($322.15).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €278.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

