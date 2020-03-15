Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 4,250 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,779.75 ($49.72).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.30) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,107.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,713.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 51.45 ($0.68) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

