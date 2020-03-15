Danone SA (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €76.88 ($89.40).

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €53.76 ($62.51) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.21. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.