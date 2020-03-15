Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $463,245,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

