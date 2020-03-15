Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,256 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

NYSE ICE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

