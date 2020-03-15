Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 34,632 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 206,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 198,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 167,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

