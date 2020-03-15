Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,253 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,002 shares of company stock worth $13,920,891 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

