Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,194 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

