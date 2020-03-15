Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

WCN opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

