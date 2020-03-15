Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $120.38 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

