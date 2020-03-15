Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 579 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,960,000 after acquiring an additional 364,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

